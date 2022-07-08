So you’ve moved into a new apartment and are ready to start decorating your space, but the property management company has given you a long set of rules to follow. One of these rules says you cannot make permanent changes to your apartment, so now you are struggling for ideas.

Repainting may not be an option. Neither is it cheap, nor is it something you want to have to undo when you decide to move. You also don’t want to drill too many holes in the wall for your artwork, because you’ve heard stories about how difficult it can be to get your security deposit back. So, what’s the best way to personalize your rental apartment without stressing out about causing damages. We have a few ideas on how you can decorate your apartment to your taste while also keeping your security deposit intact.

Add Lampshades That Can be Moved Around Easily

One of the best ways to elevate your space is to invest in good lampshades. A beautiful shade is as much a piece of art as it is a utilitarian object. Bring in lamp shades that match your overall aesthetic and decor style.

Think of bringing in different materials and shapes to add more dimensions to your design. For example, you may consider silk lampshades for your bedroom. With their luxurious feel, they are a perfect way to begin unwinding for the day. If you are proud of your flamboyant taste, consider chandelier shades, which are a great way to transform the look of some staid apartment light fittings.

We recommend shopping around in thrift stores for lamp bases and investing in beautiful lampshades to transform your thrifty finds into pieces that reflect your own style. Adding unique shades around your apartment is a great way to create an air of luxury and bring in your signature to your home.

Bring in the Plants

Using foliage to brighten up your apartment is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to personalize your apartment. The kinds of plants we choose to decorate our space with says a lot about us. If you are a careful, organized person, maybe you will do well with beautiful plants like orchids. They add a ton of elegance to your space, but they also require bright sunlight and consistent temperatures. If you are someone who needs a to-do list for all your other to-do lists, then you may be better off bringing in a snake plant, which is also beautiful in its simplicity and requires very little maintenance.

Don’t think about what plants are popular at the moment. Instead, focus on your personal priorities, consider how much time you have, and what will look good in your apartment. You may also want to consider moving the plants around as the seasons change to give your home a whole new look.

Double Down on Storage

You are anyway going to need storage space, aren’t you? Apartments, especially in bigger cities can get absurdly small. Ditch the boring white plastic boxes and invest in some durable, stylish storage solutions.

Mix and match colors and patterns to not only use your storage containers for their intended purpose, but also put them on display proudly. Doing this will serve two purposes. You will have funky decor to show off your style and you will also make your items more accessible.

Don’t be afraid to play around with material. From wicker baskets, to wooden boxes, to fabric ottomans, there are plenty of ways to personalize your apartment while creating storage solutions.

While most of us may dream of owning a house that is ours to personalize, until we can do that, why not find unique and doable ways to add our own style to our rental apartments? Use these tips to decorate your new apartment or change up your old apartment’s style this summer.