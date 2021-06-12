The electric bike industry has seen a huge growth over the last decade. As sales for the traditional bicycles witness a fluctuation, the opposite goes on for the now-popular electric ride. Electric bikes are thriving, and they are predicted to generate even more sales and gain more patrons in the coming years.

With this kind of growth and popularity, many manufacturers have converted their traditional bikes to electric ones, appealing to the taste of more adventure seekers, and even the average person who’s simply aiming for a more convenient lifestyle. The noteworthy electric rideable boasts of user and eco-friendly features, and proves to be a multi-purpose ride.

If you chanced upon this article, then you might have a question or two about the different types of electric bikes, how they differ from each other, and what benefits they have. Well, you’re in for a treat! If you want to know which electric bike is best for you, then read on!

The Different Types of Electric Bikes

Unknown to some, there are actually different types of electric bikes depending on what need and purpose they serve. This was possible through countless (and on-going) innovations in the cycling industry.

The potential of the electric bike opened doors for manufacturers to create its different types, depending on an individual’s needs and preference. With the use of modern technology, these bikes are now not only enjoyed by adults—there are also electric bikes for kids, seniors, and even those with limited abilities.

Let’s learn more about these different types of e-bikes, shall we?

Electric City Bikes

If you are someone who lives and works in the city, then this type of electric bike is for you. Electric city bikes are made specifically for the urban environment. These sleek, classic looking e-bikes are sure to get you to work or school on time, minus all that sweat and hassle. There are two types of e-city bikes; the electric comfort bike and the electric commuter bike. Each type is different, and is built to suit the rider’s preference.

As the name suggests itself, an electric comfort bike is built with the rider’s comfort in mind. It is a type of electric city bike with wider saddles, backswept handlebars, and step through frames that make up for a more comfortable ride. A perfect example of this is the Bolzzen Macaw Step-Through Electric City Bike.

An electric commuter bike, on the other hand, does not differ much from the former type. Also known as the hybrid bike, this type of electric road bike is more lightweight, has less suspension, and narrower tyres and saddles. The E-Sierra Ladies’ or Men’s Hybrid Electricity Bike from Progear is an example for this type.

There is also another type of e-city bike that’s starting to make waves in the industry, the electric city cargo bikes. The Eunorau G20 Plus Cargo Electric Bike is an example for this, and it’s built similar to an e-trike, only with one less wheel.

Electric Mountain Bikes

This type of e-bike is a model that is very popular in countries like Australia. Electric mountain bikes are made specially to tackle challenging inclines, terrains, hills, and of course, mountains! Some of the best electric mountain bikes are the Smartmotion X-City Electric Mountain Bike, Bolzzen Condor Pro Mountain Bike, and the Kristall E5 Electric Mountain Bike. With their fat tyres and full suspension, e-mtbs are sure to give you a stable ride as you brave the roads less traveled.

Given all of its powerful features and components suitable for the great outdoors, e-mountain bikes can also be used as your daily traveling companion. It is a versatile type of electric bike that definitely serves its purpose.

Electric Folding Bikes

If you are looking for an electric bike that you can bring anywhere, then an electric folding bike might be the one for you. It is a portable type of e-bike that folds in seconds, and can decrease to half its size, at that! A good example for this type of e-bike is the Xiaomi HIMO Z20 Electric Folding Bike.

An electric folding bike are so portable that some can even be folded and pulled around like a luggage. This is the perfect e-bike for those who are always on the go, and those who need their electric ride with them whether they travel for leisure or business.

Electric Trike Bikes

Built like a traditional tricycle, the electric trike bike is a type of e-bike that’s focused on storage and stability. It’s designed to allow more cargo space, making it a perfect companion for running errands, food and essentials delivery, or even taking your pet for a spin outdoors!

Electric trike bikes are also known as electric cargo bikes, and often offered with attachments like baskets or trailers for additional storage.

Because of its stability and perfectly-balanced built, the e-trike is a usual choice for many. There are a number of electric trike bikes for adults, seniors, and those with limited abilities in the market today. E-trike bike models like the Eurowheel Electric Folding Trike Bike allow them to enjoy riding e-bikes for longer periods, and get them where they need to go, whenever they want to.

Vintage Electric Bikes

This stylish and charming type of electric bike is also known as the electric cruiser bike. Vintage electric bikes are perfect for those who are care-free, fun-loving, and usually, those who have a love for everything classic. This “steampunk” type of e-bikes is installed with “balloon” tyres, big enough to maintain a stable ride. It is perfect for cruising along the streets, parks, or even the beach.

Although they might look like they came straight of a 50s classic film, vintage electric bikes are equipped with the latest technology and an intelligent system that makes riding easier and more fun. Simply put, it is an every-day electric bike that’s sure to turn heads whenever you zoom by!

Benefits of Owning an Electric Bike in 2021

Electric bikes have proved to be more than just fun and exciting rides. Over the years, they have also become known as functional and environment-friendly transport alternatives. Their benefits are not only limited to a faster travel, but also in improving one’s health, finances, and lifestyle in general.

In 2021, more and more people are discovering the wonders of e-bikes. Here are some of the reasons why:

1. They are easier to use and operate. Unlike traditional bicycles, modern electric bikes have the batter-powered “pedal assist”. This feature is incorporated in the e-bike to make pedaling easier for the rider. With this, stress and impact on one’s knees can be reduced, and riding becomes more enjoyable.

Some electric mountain bikes are even installed with more powerful pedal assist systems that allow them to tackle any kind of inclines and terrains with ease. Because of this, people of all ages and health status can enjoy riding electric bikes with less worries.

As stated earlier in this article, e-bikes are known transport alternatives. This is because, unlike cars and other gas-powered vehicles, the battery-operated electric rides use less energy and give out zero emission.

Because they are powered by rechargeable batteries, using electric bikes contributes in lessening the use of non-renewable resources. This makes it not only eco-friendly; it promotes sustainability as well.

3. They help improve one’s health and fitness. During this time of a pandemic, one thing that medical experts always advise us is to keep our body healthy. While some maintain a workout routine at home or the gym, riding an electric bike can burn calories and serve as cardio. It can provide moderate exercise, build resilience, and boost your immune system. You may customize your ride by adjusting your e-bike’s pedal support. Just like that, you’re enjoying an easy ride while keeping yourself fit and healthy!

4. Investing on an Electric Bike is a practical move. This is definitely one of the most popular reasons why more people are switching to electric bikes. When you buy an electric bike, you make a one-time purchase that will help cut your expenses on fare, fuel, and maintenance. They are also much more affordable compared to other 4-wheeled vehicles, and are sure to last you for a long time.

5. There are electric bikes for everyone, and every need. As we have shown you in the earlier part of this article, there are different types of electric bikes, depending on the individual’s need and preference. These various types promote a more convenient and productive lifestyle for whoever use them. With on-going innovations and the constant use of technology, it is possible to have even more advanced types of e-bikes in the future.

There you have it! We hope that by now, you have an idea about the different types of e-bikes, and some of the reasons why many people love them!

