Marketing is now a significant part of gaming ever since it boomed in recent years.

Currently, these 6 marketing trends are shaping up the industry.

Growth of Digital Distribution

Gamers now have options to get a copy of a game in digital form as compared to physical. It makes total sense, since they won’t have to go out and they’re often cheaper than their physical counterparts.

Business Models are Changing

Free to play is a revenue model that continues to do well- people can just download the game and dive right in, with an option to purchase lives, energy or digital items when they want to.

Gaming is Now Part-Social

Games are now viewed as valid contenders to social media platforms in terms of socialization. Aside from chat boxes, there are rooms where people can hang out, send each other private messages and basically interact with each other.

Live Streaming and Passive Entertainment

If there’s anything that YouTube and Twitch proves it’s that people love watching other people play. Video game watching is a serious marketing medium, with hundreds of thousands of viewers on any given day.

Cloud Delivery

Cloud gaming has recently emerged and proved to be a popular way to enjoy video games. The premise is easy- users get a library of games they can play near instantaneously and without having to wait for it to be downloaded.

Online is the Preferred Game Medium

With most people staying indoors playing online games seems to be the best option. Moving forward, its evolution and adoption of new technology will only make it the favorite.