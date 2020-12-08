You may have heard the term ‘white glove logistics’ and while you understand logistics, have no idea about the white glove aspect. Simply explained, white glove logistics involves the transportation and installation of hi-tech equipment, but there’s a lot more to it than that; specialist technicians who are qualified to work on such systems as ATMs, complex medical and hospital equipment and touch screen vending machines.

Much More Than Simply Logistics

Let’s take a huge piece of equipment such as an MRI scan machine as an example; the purchaser would arrange for the manufacturer to deliver the equipment close by to the site, then the white glove team take control and they manoeuvre the equipment into a precise location, where it will be located. Once this is done, the technicians would set about configuring the equipment and will also train local staff on how to use the equipment. They can even test the equipment, make sure it is online and working properly, which really is a complete service that uses manufacturer-approved technicians.

Manufacturer Approved

It is essential that every technician working on the equipment is authorised by the manufacturer and the technicians spend a lot of time on workshops where they learn about new features and equipment. One of the UK’s leading companies is Rhenus High Tech and they offer a wide range of white glove services, including final mile delivery, data centre installation and removal, plus they work with ATMs, touch screen information, state of the art fitness equipment and vending machines. This equipment is very expensive and the only people who should be allowed near it, are the white glove logistics technicians.

Data Centres

You might be designing a new facility and would like to switch all your data onto your own dedicated servers, or you are expanding and need to move your data, this is a job for the white glove logistics provider. They work with all brands and the technicians are specifically trained on this equipment and in no time, your new data centre will be online and working as it should. There are many ways that technology is improving our lives, as this blog highlights.

State of the Art Fitness Equipment

The next time you are at the gym, think about installing and setting up all that equipment, which is the role of the white glove logistics provider, and when you see a new ATM being installed, the white glove team will be there. As you have no doubt noticed, there are fitness studios popping up everywhere and the equipment is transported, installed and configured by a white glove logistics company.

Final Mile Delivery

When a large, heavy piece of hi-tech equipment is ready for installation, the white glove team would accept the cargo from the regular hauler and from that time on, they alone would be responsible for the moving into place and securing down the equipment. The item would be expertly handled into position, then secured and the configuration can be begin with a power-up. The equipment would be tested according to instructions and then the team put the equipment online and test. The UK government are always looking for ways to improve road logistics, which will benefit us all.

The white glove logistics sector is booming and you can expect steady growth as the new generation of hi-tech machinery takes over.