Getting the diagnosis for cancer is always scary, and oftentimes leaves you with many questions to answer. The first question should be who is going to take care of you medically. With the medical treatments you are going to need to recover, finding the right care is going to be extremely important. What you are looking for is cancer treatment near you from an Oncologist, and we’re going to help you figure out how to find the right one for you and your care.

Look at their certifications

Obviously you want to make sure your Oncologist is certified. Don’t be afraid to ask them about their education, experience, and expertise. Ask to see items like their certifications and degrees, and get them to tell stories about their work. This will help you understand who you are about to work with. The more you get to talk to them, the more you will understand who they are, why they do what they do, and how they can help you. When it comes down to the final decision, how you connect with a potential Oncologist could be the deciding factor. Some Oncologists even work with blood related diseases in the study of Hematology. Ask if your Oncologist is certified in Hematology as well.

Look at the equipment being used

When it comes to the equipment that is used for your care, you might have to travel to multiple locations to get every aspect of your care. Make sure to ask your Oncologist what parts of the care will be done on location, and where you might have to go should you need anything not in the building. Talk to them about the machines and make sure you leave with a basic understanding of what you are walking into with cancer treatment. These machines are large, so they don’t feel as intimidating when you have a basic understanding of how they function.

Ask about their treatment support

Treatment for cancer is taxing. There are no two ways around it. Talk to the Oncologist to see what kinds of programs they offer to support patients during this trying time. Even if you don’t think you will need it, it is nice to know a support line is available if you need it.

Look at their reviews

There is a lot you can learn by reading reviews online. When you have your list of Oncologists to work with, really take the time to read the reviews. Reviews give you insight into a person’s experience with a doctor or facility, and can prepare you for unseen potentials for your experience. Remember this though, it’s 10x harder to get a good review than it is to get a bad one, so go into reading them from any objective standpoint. We’re saying reviews can tell stories, but take them with a grain of salt one way or the other.

Is your Oncologist certified in Pediatric Oncology?

When it comes to children, there is a slightly different process for Oncology. The variation is its own specification of Oncology. When you are choosing your Oncologist for you child, really take the time to get to know the doctors as they will be the main points of contact between your child’s care and your understanding of it.

Ask Your Primary Doctor for a Referral

The best way to approach finding an Oncologist that will help you out the right way is to ask your primary doctor. Many primary doctors will have connections with Oncologist in your area, and will be the most qualified person to suggest where you should go. Obviously you should always do your own research, but asking your primary doctor can give you a massive headstart on your search.

Fight with knowledge

When it comes to finding the right care for your cancer, you want to know as much as you can before you make a choice. From the process of diagnosis to the care given, you want to know what you are getting into. The more you know the easier it will be to understand every step of the treatment process. When you have that knowledge, it helps you understand a lot more about how you’ll get better.