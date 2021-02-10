Cryptocurrency has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. It has intrigued people for almost two decades now. But, what lies ahead?

The future of cryptocurrency, as experts and analysts have come forward to share their thoughts, looks bright. Predictions go wrong but, at the rate at which cryptocurrency is growing, it is pretty evident that it is here to stay with us for a long time. Experts believe that there will come a time when almost all financial services will depend on blockchain technology. Also, the era of digitized currencies is all set to take over. Bitcoin will act as the primary reserve currency with no such sovereign jurisdiction in particular. As the popular saying goes, “morning shows the day,” and the morning of Bitcoin wallet is indeed bright.

Effect of the global pandemic on Bitcoin



Yes, the global pandemic has indeed had terrible effects on almost all industries. Bitcoin went down to almost $3000. Others saw an all-time low as well but, this did not persist. Bitcoin bounced back into the game and went up to hit $10,000 at a pretty fast pace. Experts opine that this can be considered to be a fresh start. In the years to follow, bitcoin will have a pretty flourishing future. Mainly the advantages that come in handy with bitcoin are not the same in the case of fiat currencies.

Investing in Bitcoin



Many people might wonder whether this is the perfect time to invest in cryptocurrency or not. While different experts have different opinions, it can seem difficult to understand what is really going to happen. But, if we look at the trend of bitcoin hitting $10,000, it is quite understandable that it will not eat away your fair share of earning profit. It can be concluded that a bull market is expected to hit the crypto industry, which is something that has not happened since 2017. It is highly likely, looking at the current trend, that bitcoin might even hit $90,000 in 5 to 6 years or so because blockchain technology will massively change everything.

Cryptocurrencies have a promising future



Bitcoin is the leading name in the crypto industry, and it will continue to rule in the years to come, and that is pretty much evident. However, other cryptocurrencies that are making their way into the industry are Ethereum, NEO, and EOS. Going by expert speech, at least five coins will have a great time in the years to come, in fact, the five judiciously-chosen coins will be great options for investors to look into. Furthermore, speculations suggest that investing in these coins could turn $500 into a whopping amount of $5 million.

Conclusion



If you are willing to invest in cryptocurrencies, do not let fear stop you because a logical and systematic approach will ensure profit. The time is favorable for cryptocurrencies to flourish, and it will hopefully continue to be the same in the foreseeable future.