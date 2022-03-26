Winning a prize is very exciting, but then common sense has to prevail especially if it’s unexpected. You can check for contest validity using the internet and technology tools such as your smartphone.

Check Validity Through Official Sources

The best way to determine if you’ve really won a prize, such as the lottery or not is by confirming with an official source. It’s easy to just throw common sense out the window and be blind to the fact that the whole thing could be a scam, but that will be a recipe for disaster.

The good news is that most official websites will be able to tell if you’ve really won a contest, or landed first place in a promotion. For example, in KBC or Kaun Banega Crorepati you can visit the official online platform and verify with staff and personnel if you’re in the KBC lottery winner 2022 list. There are also details you’ll find to be very helpful, such as phone numbers and helplines that can tell you if you are eligible or not.

If you’ve come to the official site and see no promo or contest of the sort, then you have reason to doubt that the notification you received is a scam. You can discuss with an authorized staff and delete the message if this is the case.

Keep a Close Eye on Online Lottery

Aside from checking online and through helplines you can tune in to the draw event to determine if you’ve won the lottery in real time.

For season 14 of the KBC the results will be displayed alongside the show, as well as on kbcluckydraw.com so people will know if they’ve won or not. While waiting, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the proceedings and participate if you want for greater immersion and entertainment.