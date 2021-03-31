When it comes to home Wifi deals, everyone wants to make sure that they have found the perfect option. The perfect match means a subscription that fits the budget, speed, and WiFi needs of a household. But with massive advertisements and promotions of NBN plans, which one should you choose?

NBN plans commonly offer special discounts and freebies. The most common are:

discounted monthly bills

entertainment bundles

free AU calls

free modems

free sports subscription

zero activation fee

It may be hard to check which option can give you the best value for your money. Well, you don’t need to worry. Here a list of the latest home WiFi deals and discounts in Australia.

Belong Standard Plus

The plan originally costs $70.00 per month but offers a $5.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 12- month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 40 Mbps. A Belong modem worth $60.00 also comes as a freebie with such a WiFi deal. What’s best about this promotion is the free Belong prepaid mobile sim with an $80.00 credit. Subscribers can use this credit for calls, mobile data, and text messaging. Belong Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee.

Dodo NBN 50 Unlimited

The plan originally costs $70.00 per month but offers a $10.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 12- month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 41 Mbps. A Dodo modem worth $120.00 also comes as a freebie with such a WiFi deal. What’s best about Dodo NBN 50 is an additional $10.00 discount on your Dodo electricity & gas bill. It also comes with a discounted Fetch TV subscription for $25.00 monthly. Dodo NBN 50 comes with a zero activation fee.

Kogan Silver

The plan originally costs $71.90 per month but offers an $8.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 6-month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 46 Mbps. New subscribers can BYO the modem or buy a Kogan modem for $69.00. Kogan Silver comes with a zero activation fee.

iiNet Standard Plus

The plan costs $74.99 per month and comes with pay-as-you-go (PayGo) calls. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 48 Mbps. The modem costs $99.95 for a month-to-month contract. New subscribers who sign up for a 6-month contract can get the modem at a discounted price of $59.95. iiNet Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee. What is best about iiNet WiFi deals is a Fetch TV add-on for only $5.00 monthly.

My Republic Standard Plus

The plan costs $69.00 per month and lets you connect 5 devices on the internet simultaneously. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 43 Mbps. New subscribers can BYO the modem or get a free one if they sign up for a 12-month contract. If they only avail of a month-to-month deal, they can buy a TP-Link modem from My Republic at $109.00. My Republic Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee.

Tangerine XL Speed Boost

The plan originally costs $69.90 per month but offers a $15.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 6-month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 42 Mbps. New subscribers can BYO the modem or buy them from Tangerine for $119.90 to $199.90. Tangerine XL Speed Boost comes with a zero activation fee.

TPG Standard Plus

The plan costs $69.99 per month and comes with pay-as-you-go (PayGo) calls. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 48 Mbps. New subscribers can get the TPG modem which costs $99.00 for free once they sign up for a 6-month contract. TPG Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee.