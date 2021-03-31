When it comes to home Wifi deals, everyone wants to make sure that they have found the perfect option. The perfect match means a subscription that fits the budget, speed, and WiFi needs of a household. But with massive advertisements and promotions of NBN plans, which one should you choose?
NBN plans commonly offer special discounts and freebies. The most common are:
- discounted monthly bills
- entertainment bundles
- free AU calls
- free modems
- free sports subscription
- zero activation fee
It may be hard to check which option can give you the best value for your money. Well, you don’t need to worry. Here a list of the latest home WiFi deals and discounts in Australia.
Belong Standard Plus
The plan originally costs $70.00 per month but offers a $5.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 12- month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 40 Mbps. A Belong modem worth $60.00 also comes as a freebie with such a WiFi deal. What’s best about this promotion is the free Belong prepaid mobile sim with an $80.00 credit. Subscribers can use this credit for calls, mobile data, and text messaging. Belong Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee.
Dodo NBN 50 Unlimited
The plan originally costs $70.00 per month but offers a $10.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 12- month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 41 Mbps. A Dodo modem worth $120.00 also comes as a freebie with such a WiFi deal. What’s best about Dodo NBN 50 is an additional $10.00 discount on your Dodo electricity & gas bill. It also comes with a discounted Fetch TV subscription for $25.00 monthly. Dodo NBN 50 comes with a zero activation fee.
Kogan Silver
The plan originally costs $71.90 per month but offers an $8.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 6-month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 46 Mbps. New subscribers can BYO the modem or buy a Kogan modem for $69.00. Kogan Silver comes with a zero activation fee.
iiNet Standard Plus
The plan costs $74.99 per month and comes with pay-as-you-go (PayGo) calls. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 48 Mbps. The modem costs $99.95 for a month-to-month contract. New subscribers who sign up for a 6-month contract can get the modem at a discounted price of $59.95. iiNet Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee. What is best about iiNet WiFi deals is a Fetch TV add-on for only $5.00 monthly.
My Republic Standard Plus
The plan costs $69.00 per month and lets you connect 5 devices on the internet simultaneously. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 43 Mbps. New subscribers can BYO the modem or get a free one if they sign up for a 12-month contract. If they only avail of a month-to-month deal, they can buy a TP-Link modem from My Republic at $109.00. My Republic Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee.
Tangerine XL Speed Boost
The plan originally costs $69.90 per month but offers a $15.00 monthly discount if a new subscriber signs up for a 6-month contract. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 42 Mbps. New subscribers can BYO the modem or buy them from Tangerine for $119.90 to $199.90. Tangerine XL Speed Boost comes with a zero activation fee.
TPG Standard Plus
The plan costs $69.99 per month and comes with pay-as-you-go (PayGo) calls. The plan guarantees unlimited data access at a typical evening speed of 48 Mbps. New subscribers can get the TPG modem which costs $99.00 for free once they sign up for a 6-month contract. TPG Standard Plus comes with a zero activation fee.
