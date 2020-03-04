It may seem fun but interior decorating is a lot of hard work. You not only have to take into account the aesthetic that you want, but you also have to ensure that the overall look fits with the function of the room. For your bedroom, for instance, it has to fit well with your character as well as make you feel relaxed and safe in it. You wouldn’t want a bedroom decorated so severely you’re uncomfortable in it, would you? Of course not! And then there are your guests. How will they respond to how your rooms are decorated?

At least, there’s one part of your home that you can decorate freely: your hot tub gazebo. There’s only a handful of interior design themes that work well with such a room. And fortunately, they’re all so beautiful, serene, and fun. If you have a hot tub enclosure in your backyard, try these design themes to give it a little kick!

Modern Minimalism

Modern minimalism will work for your spa gazebo in more ways than one. Firstly, it’s trendy and timeless that will work for practically about any type of room. Especially nowadays, modern minimalist interior styles are all the rage. And it doesn’t look like it will fade away anytime soon. Secondly, it’s easy to accomplish since it’s all about simplicity. You don’t have to fuss about what color to use, what furniture to buy. There’s only one rule for this particular theme: the simpler, the better! And third, the less fussy your hot tub gazebo looks, the easier you will be able to relax in it!

Classically Country

Why not instill a bit of old-fashioned romance into your hot tub gazebo? After all, it is a great place in your home that you can get intimate in! But with romance comes, mostly, a lot of ostentatious design. Well, not if you go the classically country route! There’s just something about evoking the ‘Old South’ that screams romantic. It’s quaint, cute, and classic—three words you’d surely want your partner to describe your hot tub gazebo. The best way to achieve this looks is always hoose the wooden furniture. You’ll notice they will add so much character to your space.

Pretty in Pastel

Speaking of pastels, that’s another design theme you can use. You can never go wrong with pastels, even when you do it in a more mature tone. Just because you’re using pastels doesn’t mean the whole place has to look like a 1950s ice cream parlor. For one thing, you can always go either exclusively warm or exclusively cool colors. Doing a rainbow style might seem fun, but you don’t want the space to scream “children’s birthday party.” Just sticking with a strategic color scheme of pastels is enough to get the place looking bright and sunny and oh so relaxing!

Art Deco

Now, let’s get to the more thematic options. Start with Art Deco! This 1920s look never really went out of style; it just became a little bit uncommon. But now, with the 2020s rolling up, what better way to resurrect this interior design theme but in your hot tub gazebo? You’ll feel like Jay Gatsby or Daisy Buchanan whilst lounging in your bubbling jacuzzi. Sounds like the height of luxury, isn’t it? And before you decide that it’s too hard a theme to pull off, think again. All you need is black, white, gold, and a good eye for linear design!

Naturally Japanese

If you have a soaking tub in your spa gazebo, getting inspired by the Japanese always works. They did, after all, introduce this style of bathing in their ancient culture. And even to this day, soaking tubs remain a common fixture in many Japanese homes. But for your own hot tub gazebo, going a more rustic route may look better. Incorporate zome bamboo sticks, a Bonzai tree, and if you’re dedicated, sprinkle in some cherry blossom petals in your jacuzzi. This will be the pinnacle of relaxation once you get into it. In no time, your backyard space will be your favorite spot in the whole lot!

Middle Eastern Exotica

Exotic inspirations are always a great idea when interior decorating. It adds a lot of character in your space, especially if you’ve actually been to these exotic lands. But even if you haven’t, there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from incorporating these themes anyways. Now, in your hot tub gazebo, a great place for inspiration is the Middle East. They love dipping in warm water there too, although their hot tubs a possibly a lot more massive. However, you can still get the feel that beautiful region with some Persian rugs, oil lamps, exotic wooden knick-knacks, and more. You’ll feel like a sultan in your space!

Mediterranean Rustic

If you want a slightly different feel but the same rustic touch, go a little further west into the Mediterranean. The cultures are just as exotic as the Middle East, but perhaps more familiar as well. With this particular theme, wooden furniture reigns supreme. Beautifully crafted chairs, hand-built tables, artisanal mirrors, and more. There are also a lot of countries to get inspired by. In Italy alone, you can go for that classic Florence look or a sexier Sicilian vibe. What about Greece? A little slice of Santorini or a taste of Mykonos will have you feeling as if you’re on a luxury vacation!

Naughty Nautical

Who says the nautical theme is exclusive to little kids? why can’t you have fun with even when you’re an adult? In fact, since the primary purpose in your spa gazebo is to get wet, why not choose a theme that’s inspired by the sea? Unbeknownst to many, evoking a nautical vibe doesn’t have to look like it’s a room for little ones. One can always dig deeper and find that nautical things can often look classic and sophisticated. With a little research a whole lot of vintage shopping, a nautical-inspired hot tub gazebo might seem even a bit too naughty for children!

Never underestimate the power of a great interior design theme. If you choose the right one and go about it the right away, it might end up looking the best out of all the rooms in your home!