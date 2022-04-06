AR, or augmented reality and VR, or virtual reality are both up-and-coming tech devices set to take the world by storm. Here’s a quick rundown on the key differences and its application in gaming.

Augmented Reality

You may not know it but you may already be using augmented reality on your smartphone. AR melds digital content and reality and projects anything from digital objects to people and animals via the device’s camera. Perhaps the most popular example of AR is Pokemon Go, where you go around the real world trying to catch Pokemon.

AR uses the real world setting as the background, and users will have greater control over the environment compared to VR. Aside from smartphones and tablets there’s not many devices that can handle them, but upcoming products such as Google Glass and Apple Headset can change all that.

Virtual Reality

VR is virtual reality, or an alternative world where everything is digital. The device that creates virtual worlds is usually in the form of a headset that covers the user’s entire vision and everything they see.

You can think of VR as a simulation that’s larger than life. Here, users can interact with the virtual environment by the use of peripherals, such as a glove, traditional game controller or specialized equipment such as guns and more.

VR headsets are already out but they’re still not perfect in terms of immersion and simulating the smoothness of traditional TVs and displays.

As these two technologies evolve the world of gaming will change as well. For those who are fond of playing online slots games such as สล็อต, you’re in luck- you might be playing it on an AR or VR headset a few years from now.

The only limitations that keep these tech from being fully realized are technology and chip components, namely micro-displays.