When you’re living with an injury, illness, or disability, it can be difficult to find meaningful employment that will not only give you a chance to shine, but will also be suitable for your situation.

It’s all about finding your strengths and finding an industry that will be the perfect place for you to change your life for the better. If you’re at a loss as to what kinds of jobs might be perfect for you, read on to find 5 awesome jobs for people with disability ideas that could suit your needs, whether you have an injury, illness, or a disability.

1. Hospitality

Do you love talking with people? Do you find that people have told you that you have a friendly and engaging nature? Working in the field of hospitality, such as in a laidback cafe, a local hotel, or in a country club, can be a great fit for you if you simply love to give service with a smile.

2. Cleaning

If you’ve got a love for keeping things tidy, and seeing the instant results of your work, entering the workforce as a cleaner can be the perfect fit for you. Regardless of your injury, illness, or disability, cleaners are essential parts of any professional office, and you’ll find that your confidence will skyrocket. Especially when people in the workplace are grateful to you for making their working environment a better place to be.

3. Landscaping

Love to work with your hands, and create beautiful sceneries? Are you an outdoorsy person, and interested in working with nature? Working as a landscaper, you may learn to trim bushes, plant flora and fauna, shape plants, and organise worksites. People with various disabilities have found success in this industry, and who knows? You could be next.

4. Retail

Want to overcome the challenges of working with an injury, illness or disability?A position in retail can help you shine bright. If you find that you feel your best when talking with customers, and helping them find the right products for them, retail can be a great option for employment. You can look at jobs at local grocers, butchers, or even fashion retailers, for an even paced, yet still exciting, career.

5. Administration

If you find that you’ve got a great attention to detail, and love making processes simpler for your co-workers, you might excel in a position in administration. These types of roles are less physically-taxing, which means that if you have physical disabilities or injuries, you won’t be limited in what you can do.

Having a job can go a long way in ensuring you have financial independence, a boost in self-worth and more confidence. As well as a chance to show that no matter your injury, illness, or disability, you’ve got a lot to give, and you’re capable and skilled in many areas.

Having steady employment can help with your emotional wellbeing, as well as keep you intellectually stimulated, and help you integrate into your community.

You’ll find that you’ll develop essential skills, and forge lasting friendships no matter where you go, or where you choose to work. For help finding a meaningful, rewarding job, consider getting in touch with disability employment services for advice and assistance. There are organisations across Australia who can make the job search process easier, and fun.