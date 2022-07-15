Security is an essential part of any business, from small businesses to corporate giants. The only problem with integrating security services is that there are so many of them available, which can make it difficult to figure out which one to use and why. In this article, you will learn the five major types of security services every business owner should know about. These include surveillance cameras, intrusion alarms, among a few other things. Each has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s up to you as the business owner to choose the best option based on your needs.

4 Types of Security Services Every Business Owner Should Know

1) Alarm System Installation and Monitoring

Installing an alarm system with a reputable monitoring centre is one of the things you should do before you open your doors. You don’t want to leave yourself or your employees vulnerable to any sort of robbery, especially if you have valuable equipment or inventory. Paying for a security system can be costly, but these days there are multiple affordable and easy-to-use options available (think internet/remote monitoring systems). Do your research, ask around and make sure you’re getting a quality product from a reputable source. Once installed, stick with it.

2) Access Control Systems

Access control systems are usually found at business entrances, as well as warehouse and loading dock doors. These systems typically include a card reader (employee ID badge) or biometric scanner (fingerprint, eye scan) and can be configured to lock and unlock doors automatically based on employee arrival times and schedules. For example, if your company has 100 employees who arrive between 8:00 am and 9:00 am every day, you could set access control systems to unlock at 7:30 am every morning. Door locks in public spaces like hospitals or schools might also come with access control features that will lock once they sense nobody is present for a certain amount of time.

3) Surveillance Systems

While security guards might be able to alert you to trouble, it’s important to know what’s happening in your business outside their watchful eyes. Surveillance systems can help fill in blind spots with camera coverage and recording capabilities. If you find out a potential thief has gained access to your property, having footage is a powerful form of evidence that can help minimise your loss. Even if nothing happens, it’s nice knowing that you have an additional layer of security—and one less thing to worry about.

4) Fire Suppression

This service is just what it sounds like. Fire suppression systems are put in place to prevent fires from starting and spreading. Companies specialising in fire suppression will ensure your business is protected from everything from minor office fires to major infernos. Depending on the size of your building, fire suppression services may come with alarms, sprinklers and hoses, portable extinguishers or firefighters on call 24/7. Many offices don’t think about security until a problem arises—but for businesses located in high-risk areas (near construction sites or loading docks), fire prevention can be critical.