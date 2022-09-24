Unless you’re able to pay for veterinary care in advance, chances are you and your furry friend will need pet insurance at some point.

And while it may seem like a waste of money now, getting pet insurance could end up saving you thousands of dollars down the road.

Unfortunately, many people don’t get pet insurance because they believe their pet is not worth the cost or that their pet won’t get sick or injured. However, as anyone who has owned a pet knows, cats and dogs can catch various diseases and get into accidents any time and any place.

With this in mind, here are four reasons why you should consider getting pet insurance for your furry friend:

Your Pet Is Worth It

First and foremost, your pet is worth it.

Pets have been proven to have health benefits for humans, including lower blood pressure, better sleep quality and less stress. They also help people live longer and have been shown to reduce doctor visits and improve mental health.

Plus, people who own pets have lower rates of depression and live longer than people who don’t have pets.

Vets Are Expensive

Vets are expensive, and even a seemingly minor injury or illness could end up costing thousands of dollars.

Unfortunately, many pets end up in the vet’s office at least once in their lives, and accidents or illnesses can happen anywhere. Something as simple as a bee sting could lead to thousands of dollars in vet bills.

However, getting pet insurance can help you avoid these high costs. Depending on the policy, pet insurance could cover the cost of treatment, diagnostic tests, medications, and even surgeries.

There are many different types of policies and coverage options. So, you can find a policy that matches your budget and your pet’s needs.

Health Conditions Are Common in Pets

Some health conditions, like hip dysplasia, have a genetic link. But many other health conditions are common in pets that are not hereditary.

For example, gastrointestinal (GI) diseases are common in pets of all ages.

And if you have a cat, it’s important to note that feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats. FIP attacks the immune system, so it can be hard to treat. Unfortunately, it’s also very expensive.

GI issues, like diarrhea and vomiting, are also common in cats. Similarly, dogs can get GI issues, as well as heartworms and fleas. Heartworms are spread through mosquitoes and are potentially fatal for dogs. Fleas can spread tapeworm, which is also dangerous for pets.

All of these conditions can lead to expensive vet bills.

An Emergency Vet Can Help Reduce Costs

Depending on your pet’s health and the state of their condition, you may be able to take them to an emergency vet. However, most emergency vets charge a hefty fee for their services.

Depending on the type of policy you have, you may be able to take your pet to an emergency vet without paying anything.

If your pet is injured, it may be hard to determine their condition. However, if your pet needs to go to the vet in an emergency situation, you can use your pet insurance to pay for the bill.

Make sure to call your vet first to see if they accept your insurance.

Summing up

With all of these reasons in mind, it’s clear that pet insurance has a lot to offer.

It’s easy to feel like your pet is healthy and won’t need it, but you never know when an accident might happen or if your pet may get sick.

Getting pet insurance allows you to focus on your pet’s health, instead of stressing about how you’re going to pay for the next vet appointment.