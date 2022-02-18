The majority of online businesses use reviews to make them rank high in Google searches. That is one reason why keywords are important when you write reviews

Introduction

The majority of businesses are aware of how important keywords are in their website because it drives up their search rankings. However, some of them miss out on the opportunity in terms of including keywords in the review forms and invitation reviews.

In this article, you will find out why keywords are important in writing reviews. When business owners use review management software, they want to read honest ones that will boost their search rankings. If you want to know why these keywords are important so you can apply them when you write, read on.

The Keywords are Not Automatically Given

If you have never used SEO before, you might find it surprising that you can easily access organic keywords from Google before. You can use Adobe Omniture, Google Analytics, or other platforms for analytics in the past.

Things started to change when Google began removing steps to eliminate keyword data.

Google Listens to Online Reviews

In order to benefit consumers, the Google search engines and review sites provide listings of top SERPs that contain descriptive keywords. You might think that keywords are no longer as valuable as before. That could be right for the traditional SEO, but they now found the new validity of customer reviews when it comes to SEO.

Ask for Reviews

In order to acquire customer reviews, a good place to start is from asking for feedback. When you do this, the product they buy and their experience with the business is fresh, which means you will most likely get authentic feedback from Google and other search engines to optimize your rankings. It cannot be determined whether more recent reviews place your site at the top of each page when you search. It helps in optimizing SERPs ranking.

Encourage Customers to Use Keywords in Writing Reviews

That means you should not ask questions with closed answers. That means avoid “yes” or “no” questions. It is better to ask open-ended questions or those that require and explanation or elaboration. Your questions should allow you to make follow up questions to keep your customers wanting to answer more.

This entire process is simpler than using a review tool online, and it lets you ask questions using a template. You have to insert links that opens the form for customers, and then manage responses.

Always Respond

Now that you have received gleaming reviews, which ramps up your SEO customer reviews, make sure to thank them for taking time. You should acknowledge it whether they said something good or bad.

You can also add keywords to your response, which is detected by Google. This way, you are also contributing to your website’s search ranking.

If you want to know how to get more Facebook reviews for SEO, the information and tips you‘ve read here are very useful.