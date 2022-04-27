When thinking about the rosters between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, the first thing that always comes to mind is going to be their explosive offenses. Both of these teams have guys who can leave at the yard at any given moment, and also have guys who do the little things right on the field like taking walks and just finding ways to get on base. We will take a look at the MLB pick today to see who has the better lineup.

The rosters between these two teams are tough to compare. When looking at who is going to have the better lineup, there are a few different things that are going to have to be considered.

Both teams play in arguably the best divisions in all of baseball, but the American League East might have a few better arms.

Let’s take a look below and try to see which team has the best lineup in all of baseball.

Blue Jays Lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays offer a lineup that includes Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Matt Chapman, Teoscar Hernandez, and Cavan Biggio.

Dodgers Lineup

The Dodgers, on the other hand, offer a lineup that includes Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, and Max Muncy.

The Verdict

When you look at the lineups on paper, it would be easy to side with the Dodgers having the best lineup. Because the Dodgers have guys in their lineups who have been elite hitters for most of their careers, it would make sense why people are saying this Dodgers team has the best lineup that baseball has ever seen.

However, there can certainly be an argument that what the Toronto Blue Jays are doing out in Canada offers the best lineup in all of baseball. Guerrero Jr is arguably the best hitter this game currently has, and with guys like Hernandez and Bo, Toronto might take the crown for having the best lineup in the sport.

The verdict here is going to be saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best lineup in all of baseball. Just because they have multiple guys truly are some of the top players in all of baseball, it would only be fair to say they have they’re the top lineup.

But, honestly, there isn’t that much of a difference. When looking at the type of numbers that some of the guys in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup have been able to produce, it’s nothing short of impressive. Vlad hit over .310 and blasted nearly 50 home runs. Youngster Bo Bichette also hit .298 in the 2021 season and blasted nearly 30 home runs. George Springer, who has been injured for most of his time in Toronto, but is finally healthy this season, .hit 292 in the 2019 season for the Houston Astros including 39 home runs.

When looking at some of the stats that guys in the Dodgers lineup have been able to produce, it truly is mind-blowing that they are all on the same roster.

Freddie Freeman hit .300 in 2021 with 31 home runs, Mookie Betts has had multiple MVP-type seasons, including his best year where he hit .346 with 32 home runs in 2018, Trea Turner is arguably the best all-around hitter in all of baseball as he currently has the longest hit streak in the majors. Turner hit .322 during the 2021 season with 18 home runs. What more can a lineup really feature?

Both of these teams are extremely fun to watch and although the Dodgers might have a slight advantage, there is a good possibility that both of these teams could meet in the World Series and show Baseball fans the best World Series in MLB history.

Only time will tell who is going to have the best lineup in all of baseball, as both teams have started the year off strong offensively.