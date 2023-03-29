Divorce can be a daunting and emotional process for any couple, but understanding the legal aspects of divorce law is crucial.

From grounds for divorce to the division of assets and property, child custody and support, and spousal support, the divorce process involves a range of legal issues that require careful consideration.

In this guide, Matthies Lawyers shares with us an overview of divorce law to help us explore the key factors that couples should keep in mind when seeking a legal separation.

Whether you’re just starting the divorce process or are in the midst of it, this guide will help you navigate the legal complexities of divorce and make informed decisions about your future.

Grounds for Divorce

Before a court can grant a divorce, there must be a valid reason or grounds for the separation.

The grounds for divorce vary depending on the state or jurisdiction, but generally fall into two categories: fault and no-fault.

Fault-based grounds for divorce require one spouse to prove that the other spouse is responsible for the breakdown of the marriage.

Some common fault-based grounds for divorce include:

· Adultery

· Desertion

· Physical or mental cruelty

· Incarceration.

· Irreconcilable differences

No-fault divorce, on the other hand, does not require a spouse to prove wrongdoing or assign blame for the breakdown of the marriage.

Instead, the couple must demonstrate that the marriage has irretrievably broken down or that there are irreconcilable differences between them.

The majority of states have adopted the no-fault divorce system, and it has become the preferred option for many couples seeking a legal separation.

No-fault divorce can simplify the divorce process, making it less contentious and less costly.

However, some couples still opt for fault-based grounds for divorce, particularly in cases involving serious issues such as domestic violence or adultery.

It’s worth noting that even in no-fault divorce cases, fault-based behaviour can still have an impact on other aspects of the divorce proceedings, such as the division of property or spousal support.

For example, if one spouse spent marital funds on an extramarital affair, a court may consider that behaviour when dividing the couple’s assets.

Ultimately, the choice of grounds for divorce will depend on the specific circumstances of each case.

An experienced family lawyer can provide guidance on the best approach for your situation and help you navigate the legal complexities of divorce law.

Division of Assets and Property

The division of assets and property is often one of the most contentious aspects of a divorce.

Each state has its laws governing the division of marital property, but most states follow the principle of equitable distribution.

Equitable distribution means that marital property should be divided fairly, but not necessarily equally.

The court will consider various factors when determining the distribution of property, such as each spouse’s contributions to the marriage, their earning capacity, and their financial needs.

Marital property typically includes any property or assets acquired during the marriage, regardless of who purchased it or whose name is on the title.

Examples of marital property can include the family home, investments, retirement accounts, vehicles, and personal property such as jewellery or artwork.

Separate property, on the other hand, refers to property that is not subject to division in a divorce.

This can include property owned by one spouse before the marriage, gifts or inheritances received during the marriage, or property acquired after the separation.

Determining which property is marital and which is separate can be complex, particularly in cases where there is commingling of funds or property.

For example, if one spouse uses funds from a joint account to purchase a separate property, such as a vacation home, that property may be subject to division.

It’s worth noting that the division of assets and property can be negotiated between the spouses outside of court, through mediation or collaborative divorce.

In some cases, this can be a more efficient and less costly approach to property division.

Overall, the division of assets and property is a critical aspect of divorce law that requires careful consideration and expert guidance.

An experienced family lawyer can provide advice on the best approach to division of assets and property in your case, and help ensure that your rights and interests are protected.

Child Custody and Support

One of the most critical issues in any divorce involving children is child custody and support.

The court’s priority is to protect the best interests of the child, and this can involve determining both physical and legal custody.

Physical custody refers to where the child will live and spend their time, while legal custody relates to the ability of each parent to make important decisions about the child’s upbringing, such as education and healthcare.

In some cases, the court may award joint physical and legal custody, while in other cases, one parent may be awarded primary physical custody, with the other parent receiving visitation rights.

In determining child custody, the court will consider various factors, such as the child’s relationship with each parent, the ability of each parent to provide a stable home environment, and the child’s preference (if they are old enough to express one).

The court may also consider any history of abuse or neglect, substance abuse issues, or mental health concerns that could impact the child’s well-being.

Child support is another crucial aspect of divorce law that is closely linked to child custody.

The parent who is awarded primary physical custody of the child is typically entitled to child support payments from the other parent.

Child support is intended to cover the child’s basic needs, such as food, housing, and clothing, as well as other expenses such as healthcare and education.

The amount of child support is typically determined based on various factors, such as each parent’s income, the child’s needs, and the custody arrangement.

Each state has its guidelines for calculating child support, which can take into account factors such as the cost of living and the number of children involved.

Child custody and support can be highly emotional and complex issues that require expert legal guidance.

An experienced family lawyer can help you navigate the legal complexities of child custody and support and work to ensure that the best interests of your child are protected.

Spousal Support

Spousal support, also known as alimony, is a payment made by one spouse to the other after a divorce.

The purpose of spousal support is to help ensure that both spouses can maintain a standard of living similar to what they had during the marriage, particularly if one spouse earned significantly more than the other.

The court may order spousal support in cases where one spouse is financially dependent on the other, such as if one spouse stayed home to care for children while the other worked.

Spousal support can also be awarded if one spouse has a disability or health issue that prevents them from working or if one spouse needs time to gain skills or education to re-enter the workforce.

The amount and duration of spousal support can vary depending on various factors, such as the length of the marriage, each spouse’s earning capacity, and the standard of living during the marriage.

The court may order temporary spousal support during the divorce proceedings, with a final decision made once the divorce is finalized.

Spousal support can be ordered as either permanent or temporary, depending on the circumstances.

Permanent spousal support is typically awarded in cases where the recipient spouse is unable to become self-supporting due to age, disability, or other factors.

In contrast, temporary spousal support is typically awarded for a set period to help the recipient spouse transition to financial independence.

It’s worth noting that spousal support can be modified or terminated if there is a significant change in circumstances, such as a change in income or the recipient spouse remarrying.

An experienced family lawyer can provide guidance on the best approach to spousal support in your case and work to ensure that your rights and interests are protected.

Final Thoughts

Divorce law can be a complex and challenging area to navigate, but understanding the basics can help you make informed decisions during the divorce process.

It’s essential to work with an experienced family lawyer who can guide you through the process and ensure your rights and interests are protected.

If you’re considering a divorce, contact a family lawyer to discuss your options and develop a plan to move forward.