Trading is risky and most people are scared of trying this as there’s a lot to lose. One can lose even more if he doesn’t know the nits and grits of trading. Those who decide to start trading often go for educational courses where they learn what it is all about. However, sometimes this is not enough as learning trading requires practical experience. Does that mean you have to lose a few in order to start gaining? Well, not necessarily. Demo trading accounts allow you to trade without losing any real money. Read on to know everything about the demo trading accounts.

What are Demo Trading Accounts?

Demo trading accounts are offered by trading platforms, funded with fake money. You can use this fake money to start trading and know the features of the trading platforms. You can experiment with this money before you set up a real trading account where you can lose and gain real money. Stock trading platforms, foreign exchange trading venues, and commodities exchanges offer these accounts to give security to the clients.

Demo Trading Account Explained

Originated in the 21st century, demo trading accounts are given to customers to make them test a platform’s user experience and features. They don’t usually have to commit or pay the commissions before getting and using a demo account. Demo accounts are not only used by amateur traders but also experienced ones to experiment with other trading assets than the ones they are experienced in. They do this to know the marketing influencers of that specific asset as each market asset is subjected to different influences, allows different kinds of market orders, and feature different kinds of margin requirements than the other.

The traders experiment with this “paper money” and buy and sell stocks with this fake money. However, you are trading with real market influences and margin requirements.

Why Choose Demo Trading Account

There are many reasons why traders choose demo trading account. Some of them are:

● No rejection

As is the case with live accounts, there’s no rejection of trades. Trades are rejected due to insufficient balance but with a demo account that can never happen. You are always covered when it comes to funds and you can always trade with everything you have.

● No slippage

Slippage refers to the difference between the expected trade price and the at the time of execution of the trade. It can both be positive or negative but in the case of a demo trading account, you don’t have to worry about the slippages. You are trading at the exact price as was expected.

● No additional charges

Live trading requires paying at every step and that too with real money. This can cause frustration at every step. But in the case of a demo trading account, you don’t have to face such hurdles as you’re already dealing with fake money.

● No closing of trades

Trades close unexpectedly and can cause the learning to stop. With a demo trading account, the trades never stop and the same is the case with learning. Even with insufficient funds to cover margin and running losses, you can continue the trading.