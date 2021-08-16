Spill kits are all about making a safe environment for the workers. Emergency eye wash stations and spill kits have long become an essential part of any company that operates in domains that use hydrocarbons and highly hazardous chemicals. While spill kits have been made mandatory in several companies in these domains, there are still companies that do not understand their importance. There also seems to be less global awareness of the fact that spill kits have an essential role to play in the overall safety of any such company.

With this short article, Spill Station, one of the best eye wash station dealers in Australia, wishes to raise awareness about spill kits and emergency eye wash stations. This article was created with the hope that it would help reduce damages and loss in these dangerous domains.

Purpose of Spill Kits & Eye Wash

A spill kit can be defined a set of equipment that were designed to clean up hazardous substances in the safest possible manner. With the help of the spill kit, the people working in the company can prevent major accidents and lessen the damage caused due to the spillage. There are different types of spill kits and it is important to choose the right one based on the substance and the nature of the spill. In general, a kit should contain

A disposal bag

PPE (personal protective equipment) wear

Absorbents (differs based on the type of spill)

Dispersants

Eye wash stations are specialized units that help people working with hazardous chemicals wash the chemical substances that have splashed into the eye. In short, eye wash stations provide on-the-spot decontamination of the eyes in order to avoid dangerous and unpleasant consequences. In the case of eye spillage, people need to wash their eyes for at least 15 minutes and consult with a physician after that to advice from the doctor. Eye wash should be done immediately after exposure to hazardous chemicals. Therefore it is important for companies to choose the best eye wash stations.

Who Needs It?

Both spill kits and eye wash stations are considered highly critical for several domains. Typically, these domains would work with some form of hazardous chemicals and the use of these kits would reduce the impact of the spillage and thus save on time and cost. The following are some of the popular domains where spill kits and eye wash stations are absolutely necessary.

Laboratories

Hospitals

Oil, Gas & Mining Companies

Automotive Repair & Maintenance Companies

Chemical Warehouses & Workshops

Commercial Kitchens & Restaurants

Petroleum & Chemical Shipping Companies

Now that you’ve learnt and understood the importance of a spill kit, we would like you to pass on the information to others and help make the world a better place. You can simply use the digital platform as a cost-effective medium to spread the awareness. For maximising your reach at minimal costs, you can reach out to Blurn.com, a leading digital marketing agency in Australia. With Blurn’s digital marketing services, the world is your stage and the sky is the limit.