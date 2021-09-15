There’s no running away from the fact, the right-sized bar cabinet is the perfect addition to any home. After all, it not only allows you to store whatever you want but is also a stunning source of embellishment for the property. But how do you know what is the right cabinet bar size? The answer to this question is, you have to consider several things when selecting the right sized cabinet. Let us sift you through some of the actors:

Existing Décor

What do you want to use the bar cabinet for

The size of the room that has to be infused with this option

As you sift through this guide, you will develop a basic understanding of selecting the ins and outs of sitting for the right side of the bar cabinet.

What is the Standard Bar Height?

Whether you want to incorporate the bar cabinet in the kitchen or a pub, the standard size is usually around 42 inches. This height is best because it allows everyone to stand and even sit at the bar while enjoying their drinks. However, depending on the size of your room, the standard size of the bar cabinet might vary. For your information, some of the most common sizes are:

32 inches

35 inches

39 inches

Secondly, everything depends on the design requirements as well. However, the overall height tends to be a little lower than the actual bar. See for bar cabinet in Australia to check out the latest designs on the web.

How Height Can Accommodate Use

A bar cabinet has much more to it than you think. In other words, the cabinet is not intended to be something that will stand for a long time. some of the common reasons for the bar cabinet are to hold:

Glassware

Wine

Mixing essentials

Liquor

This will be different depending on your personal choices. However, these are some of the common reasons for using a bar cabinet. This bar is so amazing that it can even provide you with a sturdy surface for pouring and preparing the drinks for a party. The idea is, a pro has to stand alongside the bar to prepare the drinks: Therefore, the bar cabinet isn’t only used as a source of decoration in the house.

What Affects the Actual Bar Height?

As explained earlier, the height of the actual bar will be directly proportional to the design. For your information, the bar cabinet can either be intricate or simple. However, the typical bar surface will be one of the two places:

Somewhere in the middle of the bar cabinet

The top of the cabinet

Don’t forget, the only time when you will find the surface on the top is when it is enclosed and will only sit around 42 inches. However, such cabinets have to be much wider and accommodate all kinds of options. If not used properly, you won’t be able to make the most out of this space.