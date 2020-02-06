Dating has transcended from its traditional, bar-addled roots into a totally new digital realm. Today, it’s not unusual to swipe left to reject and swipe right to ‘like’ on dating apps such as Tinder and others.

But how did we get from asking someone out into initiating a chat on the internet using completely free dating sites no hidden fees?

It Began in 1965

Two Harvard students started a matchmaking service using an IBM 1401. They had applicants fill out a 75-question form, then pay $3 to get their list of potential matches.

A year later, ‘Operation Match’ had 90,000 subscribers looking for love.

And Continued in 1995

You may have heard about Match.com, a novel website that offered online individuals the opportunity to get dates online. It works similarly to today’s 100% free online dating site in a number of ways.

The online dating scene exploded, largely due to the proliferation of the internet and its adoption rate. Why go out and spend hours at a bar when you could chat up and flirt with dozens of potential profiles right in the comfort of your own home?

The Social Media Boom in 2000

Free dating sites took a step back when Facebook and MySpace was launched to the public in 2004 and 2003, respectively. Then, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn joined in, and the whole world caught the social media craze.

Transition from website to app began when Tinder was created in 2012. The online dating scene became 100% legit and people found love by browsing through various profile pics, chatting up and going on a date.

The Convenience of Joining a 100% Free Online Dating Site

Now, you could just as easily find a date online compared to hanging out in public places and hoping to land the guy or girl of your dreams. It’s not time-specific, either; you could be working, sleeping or absorbed in your favorite hobby and someone else could be sending you a private message.

Online free dating is much more efficient than traditional dating in terms of time, choice and availability. Singles now have more encounters with potential partners not necessarily in the places they visit or in their immediate area. You could put in your match option that you’re amenable to meeting someone from a different city or state, for example.

Relationships that have formed online are now overtaking those that were created in real world. Why is that? It’s probably because we spend the majority of our time on our smartphones and the internet, and that we’re constantly blurring the lines between digital and reality. Still, more ‘hits’ means you can go on more dates and gain a higher chance of finding true love.

Online dating has expanded to include one night stands, hookups and interracial relationships. You can sign up on sites that advertise themselves as completely free dating sites no hidden fees and choose from profiles. It’s simply the faster way to get connected to someone who’s looking for the same thing!

The Future of Internet Dating

With technologies like AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) entering the picture, we can now experience a new kind of dating. Instead of going on ‘webcam dates’, you can enter a virtual world that allows you to do many things. The possibilities are endless and only get better as faster processors are created.

AI, or artificial intelligence can also help you meet the right match in fewer errors. Machine learning can be used to sift through dozens of free dating sites and find the exact relationship you want. You can feed it data regarding your last date and the things you liked and didn’t, and the intelligent algorithm can factor them in on your next match. You can even add specific filters that aren’t available in general profile settings.

The future of 100% free online dating site is bright. You’ll be sure to meet many people because everyone is on the web these days. Tinder copies are prevalent, which keeps competition healthy and for the best. Users get to reap the benefits and enjoy new features. What’s important is that you stay safe, be smart and avoid being ‘catfished’. Take your time, enjoy the moment and bask in the golden age of dating!