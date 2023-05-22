Mount Fuji is the highest mountain in Japan, with a summit elevation of 3776 meters. It is one of the most famous mountains in the world, and for good reason!

Mount Fuji is not just about its physical features—it’s also about its culture and history, as well as the legends that surround it. For example, Mount Fuji’s name comes from a combination of two Japanese words: fuji (snow) and yama (mountain). The shape of Mount Fuji has been described as resembling a dragon sleeping on its back with its mouth open; this was likely inspired by the fact that Mount Fuji looks like a mountain made entirely out of snow. The weather condition is similar to Manaslu, Ama Dablam and Island peak.

In addition to being a beautiful sight to behold, Mount Fuji is also known for having some challenging climbs. There are three routes to climb Mount Fuji:

1) The Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route—

which starts at Usuyama Shrine in Koyasan, travels through Kizu-san National Park, and ends at Gotemba Station near Lake Biwa (a distance of about 95 km). This route takes around 10 hours to complete.

2) The Hakone Tozan route—

which starts at Hakone Yumoto Onsen Station near Lake Ashi and ends at Kawaguchiko Station near Lake Kawaguchi (a distance of about 82 km). This route takes around 8 hours to complete if you are fit.

3) The Yoshida Trail—

which starts at Gotemba Station near Lake Biwa and ends at the summit of Mount Fuji (a distance of about 22 km). If you have good fitness then this route takes around 4 hours to complete.

The mountain offers a number of reasons to undertake a visit, including the following:

-It’s a perfect place to spend the day hiking from base camp up to the summit.

-You can see Mount Fuji from as far as 32 kilometers away!

-There are several different trails that lead up to the summit, so you can choose your own adventure and go at your own pace.

-The view from the top of Mount Fuji is breathtaking – you’ll be able to see all four corners of Japan’s main island Honshu!