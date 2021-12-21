Introduction

Vaping is helpful when people are trying to stop smoking even if they do not intend to. They find vaping more enjoyable compared to smoking, especially that the juices come in many flavors. You can expect to see some changes in your smoking habits once you start vaping, and it will be for the better.

The nice thing about vaping is that you do no have a lot of trash since the device is powered by 510 threaded batteries, which are rechargeable and easy to find.

What are Vape Devices?

E-cigarettes or vape pens are battery-powered that work when you heat liquid into aerosol that you need to inhale and exhale. The e-liquid normally has nicotine, glycerin flavorings, propylene glycol, as well as other chemicals. The addictive drug found in regular tobacco and cigarette products is nicotine. In vape devices, you can choose how much nicotine you want to have, which depends on the e-liquid you will buy.

Reduces Relapse

Based on studies, there is a heightened risk of going through a relapse in people who recently quit smoking, which the researchers said can be because of better vape technology.

For instance, the study considers anyone who quit smoking back in 2010 onward, that vaping reduces the chance of relapse. Researchers said that while doing their study, they discovered that the technical improvements in vape pens are better than before and prevents relapse even more.

Vaping Supports Long-Term Smoking Abstinence

Vaping helps support long-term abstinence of smoking. It substitutes a lot of the physical, social, cultural, and psychological elements of smoking cigarettes. However, it is pleasurable on its own and it is a lot more convenient and cheaper compared to smoking. In addition, people who vape have better respiratory function, smell, and taste.

However, the interesting thing is that vaping encourages people who do not want to quit in the first place.

It Replicates Smoking Habits

Even if people do not find vaping the same as smoking a cigarette, there are similarities between them that are enough for some people to stop smoking.

The biological addiction you have to nicotine, and nicotine replacement therapies are the 2 parts of smoking addiction.

The habit is the main part of addiction, the behavioral aspect, sensation, taste, the action, and more. Those are conditioned responses, which makes people addicted to those.

Long-term Substitute for Smoking

Vaping will prevent you from smoking for a long time, and it is an implication that it is less harmful to the health compared to tobacco. People see that they can quit smoking with vaping without the heavy pressure.

When you try vaping, you will see why it helps you stop smoking.