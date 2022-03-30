Is blonde your dream color? But not everyone gets lucky to achieve the perfect flawless shade of blonde. Be it full hair blonde or just natural-looking highlights, blonde always makes you look like a diva.

Whether you’re planning to switch to blonde hair or already did, caring for blonde hair can be a real hassle. So if you want your hair to look like you’ve just stepped out of the salon, then here are some tips that will help you.

1. Keep it hydrated

As said earlier, not all of us get the perfect shade of blonde and achieve that shade, we often end up putting our hair through the wringer. But little do we know all these processes damage our hair leaving them dry, frizzy, and rough.

A good sign of healthy hair is hydrated hair. Also, another great way of maintaining your blonde hair is by trimming it every six to eight weeks. The reason behind this is if not trimmed properly the split ends can travel all the way up to the root.

2. Keep the heat away

It is no surprise that excessive heat leaves all hair types looking worse and causing real damage. And for blonde hair the less you heat, the more your hair stays protected. Excessive heat styling or the use of chemical products really damages the hair, making it dull.

Simply put, heat styling such as flat irons, blow dryers, curling wands, etc reduces the lifespan of your blonde hair.

So if you love your color and look forward to maintaining it in the best possible way then keep it vibrant and if needed then make sure to keep your irons at the lowest temperature.

3. Protect it from the sun

Are you a summer person? It is true summer can be all fun. But do you know overexposure to the sun can damage your hair (your blonde hair too)? The harmful sun rays can turn your blonde shade into orange.

Instead of believing the myth that blonde hair lightens naturally when exposed to the sun, you must know that the UV sun rays actually damage. So every time you walk outside, opt for a protective hair spray or cover yourself with a sun hat.

4. Conditioning and deep conditioning

Be it blonde or any color, conditioning is essential for every hair health. Deep conditioning helps in keeping the brighten and soft along with restoring its moisture. And when it comes to blonde hair color, deep conditioning will make your hair look fresh and shiny.

However, make sure to use a generous amount of conditioner. Besides, you can also make use of any nourishing hair mask at least once a week to prevent future damage. So make sure not to skip out on this hair care routine.

5. Pick the right oils

Many women make the mistake of getting blonde hair without realizing how much maintenance and care they require. So for your blonde hair? Yes, Oils are the best way to keep it nourished. Instead of using different colors of hair oil, opt for clear products.

Avoid using amla, rosemary, or castor oil, rather use hemp oil, sunflower oil, evening primrose oil, prickly pear seed oil, grape seed oil, or pumpkin seed oil.

Be it any oil you prefer, make sure to leave it on your hair for at least 30 minutes. But if your hair is severely damaged, you can leave it on your hair and scalp for a long time.

6. Avoid rinsing blonde hair with hot water

Looking for ways to maintain your blonde hair? A great tip here is to avoid washing your hair with hot water. This is because hot water not only dries out the skin but also opens the hair cuticles. This as a result leads to fading color.

While cold water just has the opposite effect. It seals the cuticles which as a result preserves color along with adding shine and softness.

Although taking a cool shower may not sound comfortable especially during the winters, using cold water during the conditioner rinse will benefit and flourish your blonde hair.

7. Invest in a shower head filter

The area where you live determines the level of chlorine, minerals, fluorides, and iron content in the water. This is an important thing to consider because it can quickly turn your blonde color into brassy.

So to cause less damage to your blonde hair, the best option is to invest in a good shower head filter.

Your hair is your power!

From Instagram’s beauty timeline to the red carpet, blonde hair colors are everywhere now. Blonde hair requires special care.

However, if you find it difficult to maintain your blonde hair or even want to seek advice before choosing the right blonde, a great option is a hair salon or a blonde hairdresser Brisbane where you can be tamed and easily styled.